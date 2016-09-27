Bangladesh Batsman Sabbir Rahman fined for misconduct

Dhaka, Sep 27 : Batsman Sabbir Rahman has been slapped with a fine and two demerit points for breaching International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct after arguing with the umpire in Bangladesh’s first One-Day against Afghanistan.

The incident happened during Afghanistan’s run-chase when, after a drinks interval, Sabbir questioned umpire Sharfuddoula’s leg before decision and also made inappropriate comments, an ICC media statement said on Monday.

The game’s governing council introduced demerit points on September 22 to impose harsher punishments on players who repeatedly break the rules.

During Sunday’s match, the 24-year-old batsman had also shown frustration when he was adjudged lbw in the first inning. Replays, however, suggested the ball might have missed the stumps.

Sabbir admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions, which included a 30 percent fine from his match fee, proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Sharfuddoula and Chettithody Shamshuddin, third umpire Anisur Rehman and fourth umpire Tanvir Ahmed.

According to the new rules, demerit points will be added each time a player offends over a two-year period and players accruing four points within this time could face a suspension.

Under the new system, four or more demerit points in 24 months will weigh as two suspension points, at least, and ban a player from either a Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first.