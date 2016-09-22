Bangladesh call up Mosaddek for first two Afghanistan ODIs

Dhaka, Sep 22 : Bangladesh on Thursday picked uncapped batsman Mosaddek Hossain for their first two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Afghanistan.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 13-man squad for the matches on September 25 and 28, with Mosaddek as the only newcomer and pacers Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam making comebacks, reports bdnews24.com.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who gave his bowling action reassessment with Arafat Sunny earlier this month, will be added to the squad if the International Cricket Council (ICC) clears him to bowl.

The 20-year-old Hossain, who played just one Twenty20 International for Bangladesh, has been pushing for a spot in the national team with strong domestic performances.

Hossain, whose first two first-class centuries were double hundreds, scored 622 runs for Abahani at an average of 77.75 and a strike rate of 104.89 in the Dhaka Premier League last season.

He also grabbed 15 wickets in the tournament to underline his all round capabilities. Before this, Mosaddek turned heads in the National Cricket League and the Bangladesh Cricket League.

The Bangladesh squad:

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain and Taijul Islam.

