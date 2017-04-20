Bangladesh: Dhaka University canteen leaseholder fired for serving beef to Hindus

Dhaka, April 20: A canteen leaseholder at Bangladesh’s prestigious Dhaka University has been fired for serving beef to Hindu students and hurting their religious sentiments, a media report said today. The university has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within a week. Zakir Hossain, a class-four employee who became the leaseholder of Faculty of Fine Arts canteen, was expelled on Sunday for ‘creating disorder’ on ‘Pahela Baishakh’ when thousands of students gathered on the campus to celebrate the Bangla New Year.

The students of the faculty said beef was never allowed in their canteen considering the fact that it is ‘forbidden’ for Hindus.