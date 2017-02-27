Bangladesh FM requests record $51 billionn budget for 2017-18

February 27, 2017 | By :
Bangladesh FM requests record $51 billionn budget for 2017-18

Dhaka, Feb 27 : Bangladeshi Finance Minister A.M.A. Muhith has said the government will request a record $51 billion national budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, a media report said on Monday.

Muhith told journalists on Sunday shortly after emerging from the first pre-budget discussion meeting with leading economists, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, he did not elaborate on his 9th budget in a row, the highest for any finance minister of the country.

Bangladesh’s 46th budget is expected to be unveiled in parliament in the first week of June.

On June 30, 2016, it passed a $42.58 billion budget targeting an economic growth of 7.2 per cent.

–IANS

in/

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Muslim Aid UK charity builds record breaking largest samosa weighing 153.1 kg in London
India’s foodgrain production in current kharif season equals last year’s record output of 138 million tonnes
Telangana girl students scale Mt Elbrus,set unique record
Sensex achieves a record peak of of 31,706 in historical record
India’s best BASE jumper Satyendra Verma creates record by jumping from the 56th floor of a building in Delhi NCR’s Noida
Woman forest officer aids constructing of 497 toilets completed in a record 3 months,in tribal area of Kuttampuzha range
Top