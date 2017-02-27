Bangladesh FM requests record $51 billionn budget for 2017-18

Dhaka, Feb 27 : Bangladeshi Finance Minister A.M.A. Muhith has said the government will request a record $51 billion national budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, a media report said on Monday.

Muhith told journalists on Sunday shortly after emerging from the first pre-budget discussion meeting with leading economists, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, he did not elaborate on his 9th budget in a row, the highest for any finance minister of the country.

Bangladesh’s 46th budget is expected to be unveiled in parliament in the first week of June.

On June 30, 2016, it passed a $42.58 billion budget targeting an economic growth of 7.2 per cent.

–IANS

