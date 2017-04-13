Bangladesh hangs HuJI founder Mufti Hannan

Dhaka,April13:Bangladesh government, on Wednesday, hanged Mufti Abdul Hannan, one of the founders of Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HUJI), an organisation with roots in Bangladesh and India.

Hannan, whose plea was turned down by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh in March, was hanged along with his two associates.

Hannan was found guilty of bombing Shah Jalal shrine in Bangladesh in 2003. He was also guilty of attacking British high commissioner in Bangladesh. He had also planned to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on many occasions.

“The Supreme Court found him guilty and pronounced capital punishment. His plea was also turned down last month,” said Bangladesh information minister Hasanul Haq Inu.

Hannan was trained in Pakistan’s Peshawar and was sent to fight Soviets in Afghanistan (with Al-Qaeda) in the early nineties. He was one of the few from Bangladesh who met Osama Bin Laden. He was personally trained by the latter. He has also received more arms training in Pakistan.

Hannan also spent considerable time in India’s Uttar Pradesh and played an influential part in creating HuJI in India. He was one of the ideologues who advised SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India).

Hannan’s HuJI attacked major installations in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, killing thousands of people from 1999 to 2005. He was caught after the military coup in Bangladesh. Hannan’s HuJI later became Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which is one of the most lethal terrorist organisations in Bangladesh and south Asia. JMB has declared its allegiance to ISIS and spread its tentacles in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

“This is another instance of how Bangladesh is dealing with terrorism in its own country. Hannan was not only a threat for Bangladesh, he was a major threat for India,” said Inu.