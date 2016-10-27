Bangladesh launches toll free helpline for abused children

Dhaka, Oct 27 : Bangladesh on Thursday launched the country’s first toll free helpline for children facing violence, abuse and exploitation.

The Child Helpline “1098” enables anyone to report child rights violations, child abuse or exploitation by calling the toll free number, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the helpline.

Child Help Line 1098, launched in collaboration with UNICEF, aims to provide a means for channelling information from vulnerable children to an appropriate authority.

