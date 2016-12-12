Bangladeshi Hindus seek US intervention for protection

| By :

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 12 (ANI): A group of Bangladeshi Americans has staged demonstration in front of the White House seeking help from United States President Barack Obama for protecting the rights of minorities back home.

At a rally in front of the White House, they said the minorities in Bangladesh were facing "serious militant threats", reports the Dhaka Tribune.

After the rally, the activists also submitted a memorandum at the White House seeking the US President's intervention.

This comes as on October 30, over a 100 people were injured when a mob of around 3,000 local Muslims demolished at least 10 temples and vandalised hundreds of houses of the Hindu community. The two-hour mayhem followed a Facebook post from the account of a local Hindu youth, which the attackers said did "hurt the religious sentiment" of the Muslims.

Minorities have frequently been attacked in Bangladesh raising concerns that the authorities are not taking steps to curb the rising religious tensions. (ANI)