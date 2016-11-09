Banks in the country to remain open this Saturday and Sunday, says RBI

New Delhi, November 9: All the Banks in the country would remain open this Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, 2016, said Reserve Bank of India. A huge rush is expected at banks when they open tomorrow of people wanting to exchange their old Rs 500, 1000 notes.

Banks have to work Extra hours to meet the current demand for exchange, after the government scraps 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

