Banks in the country to remain open this Saturday and Sunday, says RBI

November 9, 2016 | By :
New Delhi, November 9: All the Banks in the country would remain open this Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, 2016, said Reserve Bank of India.

A huge rush is expected at banks when they open tomorrow of people wanting to exchange their old Rs 500, 1000 notes.

Banks have to work Extra hours to meet the current demand for exchange, after the government scraps 500 and 1000 rupee notes.
A huge rush is expected at banks when they open tomorrow of people wanting to exchange their old Rs 500, 1000 notes.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
Government halts coin production; Reason-lack of storage space
No tax exemption for profit making Cooperative banks, says Arun Jaitley
Reserve Bank of India holding back Rs 2000 notes?
RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent
Mobile wallets can soon enable unlimited transfer of funds, says Paytm CEO Renu Satti
Banks to remain closed  for 4 days due to holidays, ATMs would run out of cash, keep cash in hand
Top