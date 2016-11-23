Banks instructed to ensure farmers get cash: Economic Affairs Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 23: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das briefing the media:

* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 21,000 crore limit to district central cooperative bank.

* NABARD and Reserve Bank of India have been advised to ensure adequate cash supply is available to the district central cooperative banks.

* Public banks have said that there has been a surge in demand for usage of digital financial transactions.

* 1.5 lakh post offices to supply cash in villages.

* RBI, banks, NABARD instructed to make available cash to cooperative banks to ensure farmers get credit and certain amount in cash.

* PSU and some private sector banks have agreed to waive off service charges on use of debit card till Dec 31.

* All digital transactions through feature phones will not be levied with service charges till Dec 31.

* 82,000 ATMs re-calibrated so far, only a matter of few days all the ATMs will be re-calibrated.

*All government organisations, PSUs and agencies have been advised to use digital payment for paying salaries and other expenses.