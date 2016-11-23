Banks instructed to ensure farmers get cash: Economic Affairs Secretary

November 23, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 23: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das briefing the media:

* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 21,000 crore limit to district central cooperative bank.

* NABARD and Reserve Bank of India have been advised to ensure adequate cash supply is available to the district central cooperative banks.

* Public banks have said that there has been a surge in demand for usage of digital financial transactions.

* 1.5 lakh post offices to supply cash in villages.

* RBI, banks, NABARD instructed to make available cash to cooperative banks to ensure farmers get credit and certain amount in cash.

* PSU and some private sector banks have agreed to waive off service charges on use of debit card till Dec 31.
* All digital transactions through feature phones will not be levied with service charges till Dec 31.

* 82,000 ATMs re-calibrated so far, only a matter of few days all the ATMs will be re-calibrated.

*All government organisations, PSUs and agencies have been advised to use digital payment for paying salaries and other expenses.

Tags: ,
Related News
Not closing subscription for 8% GoI savings bond: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg
New Rs 1000 Notes
Don’t be so happy; Government has no plan to reintroduce new Rs 1000 notes
Indifference to Indian cultures and icons will be at your own peril: Shaktikanta Das tells Amazon
Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das says Possibility of counterfeiting new 500, 2000 notes is very less
Now, focus is on printing new Rs 500 notes: Shaktikanta Das
Shaktikanta Das, The Economic Affairs Secretary saying ‘Those indulging in converting black money into white won’t be spared’
Top