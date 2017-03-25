Banks shall function on all days till April 1: RBI

New Delhi, March 25: The Reserve Bank of India has instructed all nationalised as well as private banks to function on all days till April 1.

The RBI in the order said that, the decision is to ease the banking functions related to the Government while the financial year is nearing an end.

In the order RBI has made it clear that the banks in the country shall function on all days including Saturday, Sunday and other public holidays.

The order is applicable to all Banks including Government establishments with financial services.

