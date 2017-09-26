Banks to remain closed  for 4 days due to holidays, ATMs would run out of cash, keep cash in hand

New Delhi, September 26: Ahead of the festive weekend coming, the banks would remain closed for four days starting from September 29 to October 2. As the festive season would kick off, there are chances that there would be cash difficulties at the Automated Teller Machines.

According to reliable sources, the last working day for the banks would be Thursday, September 28. The state Bank of India has a good news for the customers as the minimum balance that should be maintained in the savings account is Rs 3,000. Previously, the customers must maintain the average minimum balance of Rs 5,000. The public lender has cut charges on non-maintenance of minimum account balance by 20-50% across customer categories.

According to official sources, State Bank of India said that “The pensioners and beneficiaries of social benefits from the government and accounts of minors up to 18 years will be relieved from minimum balance requirement. The financial inclusion including Jan Dhan accounts have never been subject to any charges. The revised minimum account balance requirement and charges would only be applicable from October 2017. The revised charges at semi-urban and rural centers range from Rs 20 to Rs 40 and Rs 30 to 50 at urban and metro centers.