Banks to use indelible ink while exchanging notes, to prevent converting black money

New Delhi, November 15: As it was noticed that unscrupulous elements are trying to convert black money, Government has asked Banks to use indelible ink while exchanging notes to stop such malpractices.

We have been trying to analyse reasons for long queues,it has come to notice that same people are coming again at same places. Reason for long queues at banks and ATMs is that the same people keep coming again and again at different places. We have received reports, many people are trying to convert black money into white. have organised groups of people and are sending them to exchange money.

To solve this problem we have decided to use indelible ink marks,similar to elections,on cash counters. To ease pressure on banks,a task force has been set up to look after shifting and storing of old notes.

Special Task Force set up to monitor infusion of fake currency especially in the vulnerable areas. We have enough stock of salts; no reason for temporary surge in price or shortage; supply of essential commodities being closely monitored, unscrupulous elements had spread rumours.

False stories are being spread on social media such as institutions going on strike. On zooming the picture we found it was from 2015. Lot of stories in social media; reports of certain institutions going on strike; there is no such thing; please don’t believe them. No reason to panic, enough supply of cash in the banks.

There is enough stock of notes available in system, no reason to panic. Govt constantly monitoring situation. If you give us specific instances of which govt hospitals and pharmacies are not accepting old currency, action will be initiated.