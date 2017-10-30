Banning Masood Azhar being global terrorist: China again hints at blocking India's move.

Beijing/China, October 30: China had indicated at hindering the United States, France and UK’s offer to list Pakistan-based JeM leader and Pathankot terrorist attack mastermind Masood Azhar as an international terrorist.

China is unchanged from its earlier stand that it may be blocked as there was no agreement among the United Nations Security Council members over this issue.

In August, China had prolonged its technical hold by three months to enlist the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder leader Azhar as an international terrorist in the view of having hindered the move at the United Nations in February 2017.

China defends Pakistan again, says ‘no consensus on placing Masood Azhar on terror list.’ — IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) October 30, 2017

“We have made our position clear many times from this podium. The relevant resolutions of Security Council have clear stipulations as to the mandate of 1267 Committee and also clear stipulations when it comes to the listing of relevant organisations and individuals,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media.

As expected, Chinese Foreign Ministry hints at blocking a bid to list Masood Azhar as a terrorist at UN, China’s latest hold expires Thurs — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 30, 2017

While asked whether China will obstruct the prohibition on Masood Azhar again when the 1267 Committee of the UNSC raise the issue on Thursday, Hua said that “as for listing application by the relevant country, there are disagreements”.

Reportedly, China has repeatedly hindered India’s move to declare and ban Masood Azhar as an International terrorist on the basis of the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee Council. China is a Veto-Wielding permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

During 2016 March, China was the only member of the United Nations Organisation which opposed the declaration of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. This happened while all the other 14 members of the council stood supportively of India’s bid to enlist Masood Azhar in the 1267 sanctions list. If it was achieved, he would be subjected to an asset free and travel ban staus.

This move of China was inferred as its all-weather friendship with Pakistan in all its diplomatic relation with the country.