Barabanki hooch tragedy: Yogi Adityanath announces 2 lakh compensation to victims’ families

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced ex gratia of Rs. 2 Lakh each for the kin of Barabanki’s hooch tragedy.

The chief minister also directed a joint team of excise department and home ministry to investigate the matter in which 12 people died after allegedly consuming spurious alcohol at their relative’s place on Tuesday night.

However, the district’s Excise Department maintains that the deaths were caused by the cold wave.

All victims, who were from different villages, had gone to a local feast on Tuesday night where they allegedly consumed moonshine after which they fell ill and died.

The district administration, however, has not confirmed the hooch angle yet. The authorities said that they will issue a statement only after the post-mortem report.

Those dealing in illicit or spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh may face the death penalty or life imprisonment after a stringent bill, passed by the state assembly, got the governor’s approval earlier this month.

Hooch tragedies take a heavy toll every year in Uttar Pradesh. In July, 17 people died in Azamgarh after they consumed spurious liquor. In 2015, 28 people were killed in a similar incident in the Malihabad area of Lucknow.

(With ANI Inputs)