Barack Obama chooses four Indian-American scientists as recipients of PECASE

January 10, 2017 | By :
President Barack Obama praises American people for making him a better president.

Washington , Jan 10 :US President Barack Obama today chose four Indian-American scientists for the highest honour given to science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their research careers for keeping the US on the cutting edge by their innovations.

The four are part of the list of 102 scientists and researchers who are recipients of the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
Scientists catch Shark believed to have existed prehistorically from Portuguese waters, names it a ‘living fossil’
Suu Kyi’s address on Rohingyas encouraging, contained positive message: Indian envoy
American military aircraft MV-22 Osprey mishap off the Australian coast,bodies discovered
Three Indian women researchers in MIT’s Review’s Innovators Under 35 2017 list
Barack Obama’s Charlottesville tweet is the most liked tweet in history
Top