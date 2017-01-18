Barack Obama commutes sentence of WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning

Washington, Jan 18: United States President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving 35 years behind bars for giving classified US data and documents to Wikileaks, allowing her to go free nearly three decades early.

According to the commutation granted on Tuesday, Manning would now be released on May 17.

The transgender soldier has been lodged in prison after being convicted in August 2013. She also attempted suicide twice last year.

According to the White House, Manning’s offences included one specification of wrongful and wanton publication to the internet intelligence belonging to the United States, five specifications of stealing, purloining or knowingly converting US government records.

It also included six specifications of wilful communication of information relating to the national defence, one specification of wilful communication of information in unlawful possession; and one specification of wilful communication of information relating to the national defence by exceeding authorised access to a US government computer.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has welcomed the decision, while calling for an end to a ‘war on whistleblowers’.

He said Manning should never have been convicted and described her as ‘a hero, whose bravery should have been applauded not condemned’.

However, the White House ruled out a similar commutation to Edward Snowden, who is currently on a political asylum in Russia.