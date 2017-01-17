Barack Obama family’s move to new home underway

Washington, Jan 17 : US President Barack Obama family’s move to their new home in Washington, D.C., appears to be underway, according to a news report.

A reporter for CBS news affiliate WUSA9, spotted a moving truck outside the first family’s new home in the residential neighbourhood of Kalorama and tweeted a picture on Monday of boxes being moved on the street.

The eight-bedroom home is 8,200 sq.ft and has nine and a half bathrooms, according to Town and Country, which published pictures of the home’s interior.

The images, taken before the home sold in 2014, showed that the house features a living room fireplace, spacious backyard, two-car garage, six-burner stove and a bar.

In an interview to CBS News last week, his last appearance on a network television, President Obama said his family will be happy to be out of the White House.

“I mean, the girls, obviously, you know, they are now of an age in which the constraints of Secret Service and bubbles and all that stuff has gotten pretty old,” Obama said.

“Michelle never fully took to the scrutiny. I mean, she’s thrived as a First Lady, but it’s not her preference.”

–IANS