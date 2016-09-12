Barack Obama greets Muslims on occasion of Eid al-Adha

New York, Sep 12: US President Barack Obama today greeted Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and noted that the US remains committed to its refugee policy.

“As we mark Eid al-Adha this year, we are reminded of the millions of refugees around the globe who are spending this sacred holiday separated from their families, unsure of their future, but still hoping for a brighter tomorrow,” Obama said.

“And as a Nation, we remain committed to welcoming the stranger with empathy and an open heart — from the refugee who flees war-torn lands to the immigrant who leaves home in search of a better life,” said the US President.

Extending his warmest wishes to Muslims across the country and around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha, Obama said this “special holiday is a time to honour the sacrifice, resolve, and commitment to God demonstrated by Abraham”.

“It marks the end of the pilgrimage of Hajj performed each year by millions of Muslims who journey from all corners of the world to Mecca as a testament to their faith. It is also a celebration of the ways faith can transcend any differences or boundaries and unite us under the banners of fellowship and love,” Obama said.