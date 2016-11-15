Barack Obama says Donald Trump soon to face sobering reality check

Washington, Nov 15: President Barack Obama cautioned against dire predictions for Donald Trump’s presidency Monday, saying his Republican successor faces a reality check if he tries to enact his most controversial campaign promises.

The outgoing Democratic leader made his comments at a wide-ranging news conference before he embarks on a farewell visit to Europe to reassure worried allies about a man he once warned was “unfit” to lead the United States.

Trump’s election win last week over Hillary Clinton has been met with euphoria among his supporters, but also with a wave of protests across the nation that are unusual for the world’s leading democracy.

