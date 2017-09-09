Baramulla encounter: Security forces kill one terrorist in J and K’s Sopore

Baramulla/Jammu and Kashmir, September 9: A terrorist was killed on Saturday in an encounter with the security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists is underway.

The search operation is also on to smoke out any remaining holed up terrorists.

The security forces launched search operation today in Sopore after inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area.(ANI)

