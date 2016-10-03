Baramulla Terror Attack: Terrorists escape into civilian areas

Srinagar, Oct 03: Search ops inside the Army camp have been concluded. No dead body of any terrorist has been recovered. It is now believed that the terrorists have escaped into civilian areas, IG BSF said.

“Jawans saw two terrorists and the possibility of them exiting through the civilian population is high,” the IG said.

The over six-hour long search operation against militants was called off on Monday morning as the security forces said the attackers had failed to breach the security parameters of the army camp in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town.

One BSF trooper was killed and another injured late Sunday night when a group of heavily armed guerrillas attacked the camp of counter insurgency 46 Rashtriya Rifles in Baramulla.