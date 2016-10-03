Baramulla: Terrorists used civilians as shield, says Jammu Kashmir police

Srinagar, Oct 03: After a night of firing between Indian Army jawans and terrorists in Baramulla, Kashmir, SSP Imtiaz Hussain on Monday said that the terrorists had used civilians as shield and therefore they were unable to retaliate properly. Terrorists had attacked the battalion headquarters of 46 Rashtriya Rifles at stadium colony in Baramulla. The firing which started on Sunday night, resulted in firing that martyred one jawan and injured another.

Hussain said that as it was a civilian area, the Army couldnt retaliate effectively due to apprehension of civilian casualties in the dark, resulting in the escape of the terrorists. Search operations were launched early Monday morning but had to be called off.

The Army and J&K polices Special Operations Group personnel conducted search operations in the area around the army camp. An injured jawan is undergoing treatment at the Rashtriya Rifles hospital. Hes said to be out of danger.