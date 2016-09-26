Baran schools have never seen repairs after being constructed in Jaipur

JAIPUR,Sept26:: Schools run by the state government in Kishanganjblock of Baran district function out of buildings that have never seen any repairs since they were first constructed. Some of these schools have now fallen to ruin. One of the two teachers at the government primary school at Boren village, Ramdayal Audh, said, “There are 80 students enrolled here, and about 60 are present each day. But organizing lessons is hard. When it rains, the dampness is everywhere. The walls are beginning to crack. The plaster is peeling off the ceiling. We have only two rooms, so accommodating all the students on a day of full attendance is hard.”

Many of the children in the village are from the Sahariya, Ahir and Banjaracommunities which already face an educational disadvantage – many of them come from families where parents have not been through schooling. Audh said the local school management committee met on August 6 and a proposal for repairs of the building was taken up and sent to district authorities. Drinking water and toilet facilities are as good as non-existent – the toilet is in ruins and the water tank has never been cleaned so water, when it flows out of the tap, is dirty.

The premises are open to stray animals, who walk in freely and leave the place a mess. Even the midday meal that students receive at government schools has stopped in a while, as provisions ran out.

The higher secondary school in the neighbourhood too has been facing similar problems. Textbooks are still to be distributed, although it is months since the new academic year began.

District collector SP Singh said, “A proposal will be received from the gram panchayat, and we will then begin repair of the school buildings.”