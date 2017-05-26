Barcelona International Motor show launched special edition of the Mahindra XUV500 in a dual colour variant

barcelona,May26:Barcelona International Motor show witnessed the onset of the special edition of the Mahindra XUV500 in a dual colour variant. Mahindra showcased multiple vehicles at the show, but the main attraction of its portfolio was the special edition XUV500.

The special edition of the Mahindra SUV is based on the top-spec w10 variant. Although there are no signs of bringing the special edition SUV to the Indian soil yet, but there are expectations that India might be fortunate to witness its homecoming in near future, much similar to the arrival of the two-tone special edition of KUV 100 in the Indian automobile market.

Some of the specific details of the special edition SUV are yet to be disclosed by the company. It was spotted in Sunset Orange colour complemented with the black-coloured roof, pillars and ORVMs. The look was further enhanced by the specially designed black alloy wheels.

The limited edition two-tone variant is powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk 140 turbo-diesel engine, which is capable of generating a maximum power of 140 hp and a peak torque of 330 Nm both at the rate of 3,750 and 1600-1800 revolutions per minute respectively. The showcased car was spotted bearing a 6-speed manual transmission in contrast to the 6-speed automatic transmission seen on the Indian variant of Mahindra SUV with the same engine.

Expect the price to be slightly on the higher side as compared to the existing front- wheel-drive manual gearbox version fitted in the w10 variant which starts at around Rs 16.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).