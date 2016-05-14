Barcelos opens first outlet in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 14 : International Casual Dining Restaurant Chain, Barcelos forayed in Eastern India with their first 100 seater outlet at Kolkata on Friday.

The fieriness and the tanginess of peri-peri sauce and the flame-grilled chicken found its way to the city of joy through this South Africa-based restaurant on the fourth floor of the Acropolis Mall.

Rohit Malhotra, India Business Head of Barcelos, Robin Sarkar, Kaushik Roy Chowdhury and Indranil Roy Chowdhury, Directors of Trivia Food and Beverages were present at the occasion.

After the successful launches in New Delhi and Gurgaon, the brand seems very hopeful with the Kolkata outlet. Barcelos introduced Black and Red Burger for the first time in India with their first outlet at New Delhi and now for the first time in Eastern India as well.

“The Brand targets Rs. 200 crore turn over with 30 outlets in the country in the next three years. The new outlets would be a combination of company owned and franchised outlets and the new outlets would come up in Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Goa besides Delhi and Kolkata”, said Rohit Malhotra, India Business Head of Barcelos.

The brand started with its single operation in Pretoria, South Africa in 1993. Since then the company has grown exponentially that led to the franchising of the brand in 1998. Now the company boasts of its presence in 18 countries including UK, Sweden and Middle East with operations in more than 120 outlets across the world.

It serves authentic Afro-Portugese cuisine with USP’s in four unique variations of Peri Peri Sauce: Mild, Tangy, Veri and Supa. The other innovations of the brand are Flamed Grilled Chicken varieties, healthiest burgers, Portugese dishes, innovative salads and molecular drinks. The recipes used for the meals and sauces have been passed down through generations which are still the best kept secrets. A variety of other meals such as kebabs,

The average price per customer is Rs. 1,000 plus taxes for two. It operates from 11 am to 11 pm.

“We aim to find a foothold in the Indian Market in the next four to five years. We are looking forward to tap the young generation and all those who have a fetish for innovative and healthy food. By healthy food, we mean that Barcelos has the uniqueness of serving only Flamed Grilled Chicken which is essentially not fried and also world’s healthiest coloured burgers. Also we have the choicest menu in the Molecular Drinks”, Malhotra added.