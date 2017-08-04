Barkha Dutt says harebrained policy of period day leave is nincompoop , without change in male attitude

New Delhi, August4:Former NDTV journalist Bakha Dutt says that the idea of a peiord leave for women is not justified . This ghetto proposal is paternal and egotistical .It is not real feminisim. It is quoted from Dutt’s words that “I didn’t take this idea seriously when I first heard it. It seemed like the self-indulgent mumbo-jumbo of so-called post-feminists. To my shock, the issue has become a major point of discussion. One media outlet has even adopted this harebrained policy for its female employees.”

Period Leave is a disservice to Feminism; it will ghettoize us; not set us free. My column for @washingtonpost https://t.co/IThAl5auAM — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 4, 2017

The prevalent condition that women encounter In India, even today, when you purchase sanitary pads from the neighborhood store, is the male shopkeeper lack of eye contact,when a toiletry item such as sanitary pads are purchased. Barkha is quoted from Huffpost ,”He will wordlessly get a packet from the rear of the store and slip it into a jet-black plastic bag. It is like a shroud thrown over your monthly awkwardness. One of the big sanitary-napkin brands is called Whisper, a perfect metaphor for how your period should be spoken of — if you must mention it at all.”.Even the brand name is taboo.

The social conditioning around menstruation in India is so entrenched that, the news anchor ,in her younger years describes that she would ask a colleague for a sanitary pad at work, carry it wrapped in a newspaper or office stationery,to avoid the male gaze.

Dutt says that it is used as a weapon to slut shame, and embarrass womens, sexually repress women s and, of course, make them feel dirty. Muslim women are are not allowed to offer Namaz prayers during their period. Hindu women have had to petition in court to be allowed inside temples that bar menstruating women. There are homes where girls and adult women are not allowed into the kitchen during their “impure” days.

In rural India, gaps in menstruation hygiene, social stigma, lack of access to affordable sanitary napkins or toilets, and an absence of disposal mechanisms for pads all keep girls away from school.

A U.N. report confirms that 20 percent of Indian girls drop out of school after reaching puberty; in sub-Saharan Africa, 1 in every 10 girls misses school during her menstrual cycle. In Nepal there are “menstrual huts” where women are isolated.