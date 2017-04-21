Barkha Singh, ‘The loyal soldier of Congress’ expelled day after she criticised Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, April 21: Barkha Shukla Singh, who described herself as a ‘The loyal soldier of the Congress’ has just been expelled from the party.

Barkha Singh, who quit as chief of the women’s wing, yesterday ahead of the Delhi civic polls (DMC Polls), hit out at Vice President Rahul Gandhi and the party’s Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken.

Barkha Singh’s attack against the Indian National Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi seemed to designed for attracting an action against her from the party, where no one questions the first family, the Gandhis.

Barkha Singh who is the former Delhi Commission for Women chief said: “Indian National Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken have only used the issue of empowerment of women and women security to gather votes. The issue means nothing to them.”

Barkha also said: “In the current organization where I myself am unsafe, how will I empower women in that organization. That is why I hereby resign from the post of President of Delhi Mahila Congress.”

Barkha Singh even quoted other senior party leaders questioning her party’s Vice President’s capabilities, saying “Rahul Gandhi is unfit to lead the Congress party”.

“The one pertinent question we need to ask today is why is Rahul Gandhi in hiding? Why is he scared of meeting his own party members?” Barkha Singh said in a statement.

Several senior leaders have quit the party because of that very reason, she said.

“Rahul Gandhi is reluctant to address issues that exist within the organization. Why does Rahul Gandhi shy away from meeting party leaders who ask him questions,” she said.

She further added: “He (Rahul) is only interested in meeting sycophants and not leaders who reason, question and ask.”

Describing herself as a loyal soldier of the Indian National Congress, Barkha Singh said she will continue to remain that.

Earlier this week, senior leader and former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also expressing deep dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and the way the party is being run.