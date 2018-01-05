Barring women from Territorial Army ultra vires the Constitution: Delhi High Court

New Delhi, Jan 5: The Delhi High Court on Friday stated that barring women from the Territorial Army is beyond the Army’s legal power or authority, reports ANI.

While hearing the plea seeking women recruitment in the Territorial Army, the Delhi High Court observed “any provision of Territorial Army Act barring recruitment of women is ultra vires the Constitution. Territorial Army is the second line of defence after the regular army.”

Earlier on Nov 30, 2107, the Court had reserved its verdict on the Public Interest Litigation alleging discrimination against women in the recruitment for the Territorial Army. The Territorial Army is the second line of defence after the regular army.

In the PIL, the petitioner Kush Kalra has alleged: “institutionalised discrimination” is being imposed on the women community as they are barred entry into the Territorial Army.

The Indian Territorial Army has many prominent figures like popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former Indian Cricket team Captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, as honorary members in senior ranks.

