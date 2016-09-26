Barvi dam affected villagers demand proper rehabilitation in Maharashtra

Barvi,Sept26:Thousands of villagers from Murbad taluka in the district, who lost their land due to construction of the Barvi dam, have demanded for proper rehabilitation and compensation. Barvi Peedith Seva Sangh president Kamlakar Bhoir told media persons here today that they want their long-pending demands to be met or else the villagers would resort to agitation.

He said last week hundreds of villagers from Murbad taluka had carried out a peaceful protest at the local tehsil office to draw the attention of the government towards their woes following flooding of the villages due to release of dam water after heavy rains.

About 29 villages have been affected due to the dam which was constructed in 1972 for supply of water to the urban towns and cities.

Bhoir said the government has not taken the issue of rehabilitation of the affected people seriously.

He said some of the families were rehabilitated in the first phase of the projected but they were being shifted now which was not proper.

The government should carry out a proper survey and resolve the issue completely, he demanded.