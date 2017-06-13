Battered maid from Kerala rescued ,reaches back home from Kuwait

Kodumun,June13: When the KSRTC bus from Manipal to Thiruvananthapuram arrived at the Adoor Bus Station what unfolded was a barrage of emotions for a mother and her children separated for three long years. 49-year old Manipodiyan had left her children behind to find a job as a maid in Kuwait three years ago. After a life of unspeakable travails, she finally escaped the claws of her employer and reunited with her family.

Manipodiyan had paid Rs. 18,000 to a Pathanapuram resident, Balan Pillai, to find work in Kuwait as a housemaid. On June 20, 2014, she reached Kuwait and stayed at a recruiting agency run by Calicut resident Shamsudheen.

On the 3rd day, an Arab came and took her home and her miseries started. She had to wake up at five in the morning and take care of the 10 member household. Food was given properly only till the mandatory health check up was completed. After that she was fed just once in a day and that too in limited quantities.

Once she was severely beaten up saying some chicken was missing from the freezer. She was denied salaries after first three months and then was not allowed to call home either. Manipodiyan saw a glimmer of hope to escape the torture when she was put in another house when the Arab family had to go to a far away hospital for treatment. There she met a woman named Iman who gave her food and clothes. When the Arab’s wife came after a month and demanded Mani return home with her, she refused. The Arab’s wife kicked her around and beat her forcing Iman to interfere and shut the woman out informing the Indian Embassy about the issue.

Luck was on Mani’s side this time and through the efforts of Manju Vinod and others Manipodiyan finally managed to return and reunite with her dear children.