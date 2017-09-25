Battle against corruption was firm, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi, September 25: While speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meet on Monday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his battle against corruption was firm. According to the reliable sources, Narendra Modi also said that he wanted to make politics central to people’s benefit.

The Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that “The main point of his speech was that we should take BJP beyond elections and make it an instrument of mass participation. We hold the country first and party as secondary.”

According to sources, Arun Jaitley further said that “The PM has assured that the fight against terrorism as well as corruption will continue. Harsh language cannot be a substitute for any substantive charge against the government. No other political party in the country is as active as the BJP. Democracy must be seen beyond elections. We must take BJP beyond the election and make it an instrument of mass participation.”

He also revealed that a run for unity will be organised on October 31. While commenting on the Indian economy, Arun Jaitley said that “There is a dip in the GDP in the last quarter. Dip in GDP due to lack of investments and manufacturing. With regard to the next General Elections he said, that “We are sure of a victory in 2019 and that New India will be made under us.”

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah today criticised Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on dynastic politics during his recent visit to the US and said that his party believed in the politics of performance while the Congress banked on the politics of appeasement and dynasty. In his inaugural address at the meet, he pointed out that President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and PM Modi had reached their position due to their work, despite their humble origins.

A key highlight of this extended national executive meeting, which began yesterday, is the presence of the party’s elected lawmakers – close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs – and its core group leaders from states.