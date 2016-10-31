The battle is still on! On Day 2 of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ vs ‘Shivaay’

Mumbai, Oct 31: The battle is still on!

Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’ are fighting it out at the box office, with KJo’s film currently leading.

Talking about the second day collection at the domestic box office, ADHM has earned Rs. 12.50 crore on Saturday and on the other hand, ‘Shivaay’ has made Rs 8.25 crore, reports Box Office India.

In total, Karan’s romantic-drama has collected Rs 25.54 crore in two days of its release whereas Ajay’s dream project has grossed Rs 17.40 crore in total.

Result! The multi-starrer film is surely the winner on Day 2!

Let’s see how the first week collections go.