Battling with financial crisis, family of eight people attempt suicide in Madurai, six dead, two critical 

Madurai/Tamil Nadu, September 25: A family of eight people committed suicide at Sorashtapuram in Madurai on Sunday. According to reliable sources, the financial crisis was the main reason behind this tragic incident. According to official sources, Velmurugan aged 52 years old and his brother Kurunjikumaran, 50 were living with their mother Jagajothi, 65, at Sourashtrapuram, Kurunji street in Yagappa Nagar. The families of both the brothers also lived in the same house. Velmurugan was married to Devi, 45 and the couple had a daughter, Jeyasakthi, aged 22. Kurunjikumaran was married to Thangaselvi, 40, and they had two daughters, Dharani, 22, and Jayamonika, 18.

Both the brothers ran a private school as well as a chit fund unit. They were facing financial problems and as the Diwali festival was approaching, people started demanding their money. according to media sources, none of the family members stepped out of their house on Sunday, so the neighbors checked the home and found it to be bolted from the inside and informed the relatives of the family.

When the relatives and the others opened the door, they found Jagajothi, Velmurugan, Kurunjikumaran, Dharani and Jeyasakthi dead. Later, Devi passed away at the Government Rajajji Hospital. The condition of Thangaselvi and Jayamonicka was also stated to be critical. The relatives alleged that 108 ambulance did not respond to their calls and that they had to bring the victims in share autos and two-wheelers.