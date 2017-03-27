Bawana MLA Ved Prakash resigns from AAP, joins BJP.

New Delhi, March 27: In an upsetting setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bawana MLA Ved Prakash has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, ahead of the MCD elections 2017.

The AAP MLA declared his resignation at a press meet held today. In the conference, he declared that he will be joining BJP. While the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trying to strengthen his party’s presence in the national capital after suffering a defeat in the Punjab and Goa elections.

Arvind Kejriwal has announced various schemes in the section of electricity, water and residential housing to promise better days ahead for Delhites. Kejriwal had claimed earlier that he would turn Delhi into London if AAP succeeded in the MCD elections.

Bawana MLA Ved Prakash had earlier came up with an allegation that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working under the control of a few AAP leaders.

This development shall boost the confidence of the BJP members, which is eyeing a hat-trick success in the civic polls. The MCD election is considered as a direct contest between the BJP and AAP.

During last week, the BJP president Amit Shah had accused Kejriwal of neglecting his duties in Delhi.

“Kejriwal made promises to the people of Delhi but after the (Assembly) election, he was seen at Goa and Punjab but not in this city. He has created a record of losing everywhere he went from Delhi,” he added.

Shah, who was addressing the BJP workers ahead of the MCD polls, also alleged that corruption has flourished under Kejriwal-led government and added that people must teach it a lesson. (ANI)