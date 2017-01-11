‘Baywatch’ 2017 calendar special: Priyanka Chopra slays as Victoria

New Delhi , Jan. 11: Here’s a treat for scores of Priyanka ‘Victoria’ Chopra’s fans as the team of ‘Baywatch’ has come up with a special 2017 calendar that is filled with new photos from the upcoming R-rated action comedy take on the hit TV series.

PeeCee, who is all set to portray her villainous side in the flick, looks killer and dangerous with a gun strapped around her knee.

In other snaps, Dwayne as usual with his ‘The Rock’ bod is a star and Zac Efron on the other hand, with his drool-worthy abs, is a treat to the eyes.

Directed by Seth Gordon, the film also stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach among others and will hit the silver screen on May 26.

(ANI)