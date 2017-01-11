‘Baywatch’ 2017 calendar special: Priyanka Chopra slays as Victoria

January 11, 2017 | By :
PeeCee, who is all set to portray her villainous side in the flick, looks killer and dangerous with a gun strapped around her knee.

New Delhi , Jan. 11: Here’s a treat for scores of Priyanka ‘Victoria’ Chopra’s fans as the team of ‘Baywatch’ has come up with a special 2017 calendar that is filled with new photos from the upcoming R-rated action comedy take on the hit TV series.
PeeCee, who is all set to portray her villainous side in the flick, looks killer and dangerous with a gun strapped around her knee.
In other snaps, Dwayne as usual with his ‘The Rock’ bod is a star and Zac Efron on the other hand, with his drool-worthy abs, is a treat to the eyes.
Directed by Seth Gordon, the film also stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach among others and will hit the silver screen on May 26.

(ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Actress Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award
Justice finally prevailed: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Nirbhaya case verdict
Actress Priyanka Chopra will attend a UNICEF’s gala fundraising to challenges faced by children affected by violence in South Africa
Priyanka Chopra supporting UNICEF’s child welfare initiative
Priyanka Chopra to appear on comedian Stephen Colbert’s show to promote her upcoming movie “Baywatch”
Priyanka Chopra makes it to the list of Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 most fashionable women
Top