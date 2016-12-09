Baywatch trailer has a 2 second glimpse of Priyanka Chopra

California,Dec9:The first trailer of her Hollywood debut, Baywatch, took us by surprise. Priyanka’s Victoria Leeds appeared only for a second in the trailer but she owned even that moment. The Quantico actress had mentioned earlier in an interview that she will be playing a billionaire badass in Baywatch and one would have expected a little more screen time for her. Especially when she made such an impression in the one moment allotted to her.

The trailer is very exciting for fans of Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson who get to . Baywatch comes from director Seth Gordon who previously treated us to comedy films like Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief and Freakonomics. The film is based on ’90s television series of the same name which had David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson doing the beach rescue act. Both the actors have cameos in the movie

#BAYWATCH EXCLUSIVE: We’re the avengers of the beach but super dysfunctional. Now “YOU PEOPLE” enjoy your trailer. #BAYWATCH MEMORIAL DAY.. pic.twitter.com/swgyWTEypj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 8, 2016



Zac Efron, however, is the chilled out diver who loves to party. Who is Priyanka Chopra? Guess we will only know if they release a special trailer for India or show us more in subsequent glimpses. Priyanka and The Rock have both teased about a “plan” regarding revealing more of Victoria Leeds. This is what Priyanka Chopra had to say on the blink-and-miss-it appearance.