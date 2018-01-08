BBC China Editor Carrie Gracie quits her job; And the reason is ‘gender pay gap’

London, January 08: BBC China Editor Carrie Gracie has resigned from her post because of the gender pay gap at the corporation, accusing it of a “secretive and illegal” pay culture.

In a significant escalation of the pay row at the BBC, Carrie Gracie, One of the most senior journalists said she was resigning from her position as China editor while accusing the corporation of breaking equality laws and saying she did not trust management to deal with the problem.

Gracie said there was a “crisis of trust” at the BBC and that it was “not living up to its stated values of trust, honesty, and accountability”.

Carrie Gracie is widely regarded as one of the BBC’s most talented journalists. She said she wanted to return to her old post in the BBC newsroom “where I expect to be paid equally”.

“I am not asking for more money. I believe I am very well paid already – especially as someone working for a publicly funded organization. I simply want the BBC to abide by the law and value men and women equally,” she said.

The gender pay row at the BBC erupted last summer when it published a list of its top-earning on-air stars, which revealed that just a third were women and the top seven were all men. This led to more than 40 of its highest-profile female presenters, including Balding, Fiona Bruce, and Emily Maitlis, to publicly call for change through a letter to director general Tony Hall.