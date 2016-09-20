BCCI announces Janalakshmi Financial Services as new official financial services partner for next three years

Mumbai, September 20: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Janalakshmi Financial Services (Jana) will be its official partner for the next three years.

Jana will be the official financial services partner of the BCCI where the brand would enjoy visibility on the field.

The agreement gives Jana benefits of prominent in-stadium branding, on-ground advertising and activation rights for three years across the three formats.

Commenting on their partnership, BCCI President Anurag Thakur said, “I am pleased to announce BCCI’s partnership with Janalakshmi Financial Services. Like the BCCI for whom the fan holds a high place, the Jana believes in forging a strong connect with the consumer. The latest tie-up shows that India Cricket is taking big strides on and off the field. As we commence the mega home season, I thank our new partner and look forward to their lasting support.”

Meanwhile, Honorary Secretary Ajay Shirke said,”On behalf of the BCCI, I welcome Janalakshmi Financial Services on board as the associate sponsor. I am delighted to announce this three-year long association as it further strengthens our belief in India Cricket.