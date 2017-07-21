BCCI Confident that Indian Women will lift World Cup

New Delhi, July 21: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on their astounding victory against Australia and exuded confidence that the Mithali Raj-led side will emerge out as champions of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur struck a sensational, unbeaten 171 as India the Women in Blue stunned the defending champions by 36 runs to storm into the final where they would be facing hosts England at the iconic Lord’s on Sunday.

28-year-old Harmanpreet smashed 20 fours and seven sixes in her 115-ball knock as India posted a daunting score of 281/4 in 42 overs, after the match at the County Ground in Derby was reduced following heavy rain in the morning.

19-year-old spinner Deepti Sharma, Pacers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey then led the spirited show on the field before the champions were 245 all out in 40.1 overs.

Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she took three wickets while Goswami and Pandey both picked two wickets each.

“It was a fantastic and a well-deserved victory. The performance of the team is improving match by match. Their yesterday’s win against Australia was a marvelous win. The knock played by Harmanpreet was especially fantastic. We are very proud of the team,” BCCI acting president CK Khanna told ANI.

“I am confident that they are going to be champions,” he added.

Khanna also announced that the BCCI will reward the Indian eves for their tremendous performance throughout the World Cup. “BCCI would love to felicitate them and would sure announce the reward for them.”

