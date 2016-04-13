BCCI introduces regional language content on IPL website

New Delhi, Apr 13: The BCCI is introducing video content in regional languages on its website in order to reach out to a larger audience and make the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League 2016 more exciting.

These special programmes will be hosted in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Tamil by a panel of celebrity experts such as Rameez Raja, Anjum Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

These videos will be available on the official website of the league www.IPLT20.com

Commenting on the initiative BCCI President, Shashank Manohar, said, “Over the years IPL has become a household name and a family entertainer. With this initiative we hope to make the IPL experience more enjoyable to a larger number of fans.”

BCCI Secretary, Anurag Thakur said, “Year on year, we have attempted to make IPL more interesting and innovative.

Offering unique programming in regional language is a new initiative to build connect with the audiences.

“We have a robust following on our social media platforms and I am sure fans will warmly welcome expert analysis in regional language by celebrated commentators.

IPL chairman, Rajeev Shukla said: “We hope to make Vivo IPL Season 9 bigger and better and have been striving continuously to ensure that the IPL fan base continues to grow.

“By presenting the IPL in different languages we will make these games more accessible and exciting to people across India.