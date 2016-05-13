BCCI pays full coaching fee to Dravid

New Delhi, May 13: Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been paid the remaining Rs 1.30 crore of his Rs 2.61 crore fee for coaching the national Under-19 and ‘A’ team, the BCCI has revealed in its monthly disclosure of payments exceeding Rs 25 lakh.

With last month’s installment, the BCCI has completed the full payment to Dravid, who was today inducted in the ICC’s Cricket Committee. The first half of the fee was paid in March.

Among other payments, former captain Sunil Gavaskar was paid a commentary fee of Rs 89.75 lakh for the period of January to March, while L Sivaramakrishnan was paid Rs 26.12 lakh for the same duration.

Besides, the BCCI also cleared the dues to various state associations for conducting domestic tournaments, camps and infrastructure subsidy.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association paid a total of Rs 8.67 crore as part of infrastructure subsidy and service tax claim.

The Kerala Cricket Association was made a payment of Rs 1.62 crore for a similar claim.

The Cricket Associations of Vidarbha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Baroda and Odisha have been given Rs 37.12 lakh each as advance for conducting ZCA U-19 Boys Camps in Nagpur, Mohali, Dharamsala, Hubli, Baroda and Bhubaneswar.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association was paid Rs 88.43 lakh as reimbursement for match Fees and subsidies for hosting Ranji Trophy matches.

A similar payment of Rs 82.77 lakh has been made to the Mumbai Cricket Assocation.