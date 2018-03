New Delhi, Oct 17: BCCI chief Anurag Thakur files affidavit in Supreme Court in Lodha Panel recommendation matter.

The BCCI Supremo denies influencing ICC.

“Met ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar on Aug 6, 7 for ICC governance review meeting.

Shashank Manohar explained to me when stand was taken by him, matter was pending before Court and was not decided yet”, Says Thakur in his affidavit.