BCCI proposes usage of treated sewage water to save IPL matches in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Apr 12: In the wake of worsening drought situation in Maharashtra, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that recycled sewage water will be used for maintaining pitches for the 17 Indian Premier League matches to be held in Mumbai and Pune. According to the Mumbai Cricket Association lawyer, who is also representing the BCCI, the treated sewage water will be supplied by the Royal Western India Turf Club which would in turn be helpful in tackling water crisis without using potable water. The BCCI also informed the court that franchise Kings XI Punjab is planning to shift all its three matches out of Nagpur to Mohali. Mumbai and Pune are scheduled to host nine and eight matches respectively. Meanwhile, the court has requested petitioners to make Vidarbha Cricket Association & Kings XI Punjab as parties in the matter and respond by 3pm today. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had given green signal for the opening match of the ninth season between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, saying the public interest litigation was filed too late and the organisers have already made the necessary arrangements.