BCCI recommends Cheteshwar Pujara for the prestigious Arjuna award

Mumbai, May2:India’s top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara yesterday has been recommended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the prestigious Arjuna award.

The Board has also nominated Indian woman’s cricket team player Harmanpreet Kaur for the prestigious award.

Pujara has been India’s prolific run-scorer this season having notched up 1,316 runs, which is the highest ever aggregate of runs by an Indian batsman in a single Test season.