BDA broker Suryanarayanan performs Vara Mahalakshmi pooja over bundles of cash and gold

Bengaluru/Karnataka, August 9: The Bangalore Development Authority broker Suryanarayanan performed the Vara Mahalakshmi pooja over bundles of cash of Rs 100, 500 and 200 denominations. Suryanarayanan is a licensed broker for Bangalore Development Authority and also has a business in real estate. Every year, Suryanarayanan does this pooja, but this time the pictures of the ceremony were uploaded on social media websites and the pictures went viral immediately. According to the reports from the Kannada TV news channels, Suryanarayanan said that every year while performing this pooja, he withdraws cash from his family’s bank accounts and performs the pooja.

On the Varalakshmi pooja day, the goddess of wealth and prosperity is to worshiped. Varalakshmi, who is believed to be the wife of Lord Vishnu and is one of the forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi. Varalakshmi is believed to be that form of goddess that gives blessings and fulfills all the wishes of her devotees.

The Varalakshmmi fasting is observed during Shravana Shukla Paksha and falls at few days ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Shravana Purnima. It is performed mostly by married women for the happiness and prosperity of husband and other family members. It is a very popular fasting and puja day in Andhra Pradesh, telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. It is believed that by worshiping Goddess Vara-Lakshmi in this auspicious day would be same as worshiping the eight Goddesses of Wealth (Sri), Earth (Bhu), Learning (Saraswati), Love (Priti), Fame (Kirti), Peace (Shanti), Pleasure (Tushti) and Strength (Pushti).