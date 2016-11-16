‘Bear some inconvenience due to demonetisation’: Nana Patekar to people

Mumbai, Nov 16: Actor Nana Patekar on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive saying people should have the patience to bear some inconvenience for the sake of the nation.

“Demonetisation of currency notes is a very good step taken by the Government. It is going to cause some inconvenience but we should bear it for the sake of our nation,” Patekar said while meeting the family of jawan Gurnam Singh, who lost his life while foiling an infiltration bid in Kathua Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said, “We have been tolerating many things from the past so many years, can we not tolerate this problem for 10-20 days?”

The Prime Minister, in a televised address to the nation, had declared that high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will no longer be legal tender from November 8-9 midnight.

He had said the government has declared a “decisive war” against black money and corruption.

