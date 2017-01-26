Beating the Retreat Ceremony at Wagah border draws huge crowd

| By :

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jan. 26(ANI):Hundreds of people gathered at the Wagah border on Thursday to witness Beating the Retreat Ceremony on 68th Republic Day.

A cacophony of patriotic slogans and cheering is witnessed regularly when the ceremony is conducted every evening at Wagah in Amritsar.

However, the usual drills by India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistani Rangers, paramilitaries of the two bordering nations, were replaced by more complicated and energetic exercises on the special occasion.

Hundreds thronged the galleries and sang along as patriotic songs were played, while dancers in bright outfits enthralled the audience.

The event was marked by a significant rise in attendance on the Pakistani side too.

Earlier in the day, the BSF and the Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets at the border.

The annual practice is a confidence building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the two nations.(ANI)