Bee attack in Tamil Nadu kills 2 | 4 people in serious condition

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 5: In a bizarre incident two people were killed and four seriously injured after being stung by bees at a temple in Jambai village, around 30 km from Erode.

According to local media reports, those who were killed were devotees who came to visit the temple.

The incident took in at the Muniappan temple, where rituals were going on ahead of a construction. There were many people who attend the ritual.

According to police and eye witnesses, the smoke from the ritual reached a nearby beehive in a tree. The beehive was huge and bees started coming out of it and started attacking the devotees.

Though the injured were rushed to hospital two men who were above 65 succumbed to injuries. Four people are also in critical condition.

A police investigation is on regarding the cause of the incident.