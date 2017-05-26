Beefban: Cannot exclude beef, Kerala's protest against Beefban getting stronger.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, May 26: The criticism against the government’s order of beef ban is getting strengthened. The Central government has banned the sale as well as the slaughter of cattle. Kerala Local self-government Minister KT Jaleel said the government’s order will not be accepted. The affairs of livestock and slaughter houses belong to the state government. The notification is to materialise RSS agenda of the central government, said Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar.

The new notification is the encroachment on the citizens’ food rights. The minister said the notification would be examined and appropriate action would be taken. Forest department minister K. Raju also opined that the matter would be examined. Several political and social leaders have also come up against the ban on cow slaughter.

While BJP state general secretary K Surendran has welcomed the central government’s order. He said that bringing infected cattle to the state through the State borders by paying bribes is leading to serious health hazards.

The Union Environment Ministry has banned the sale of cattle in the country. The cattle can not be sold in the country other than for agricultural purposes. The Ministry of Environment and Forests has issued a statement on Tuesday that certain documents shall be submitted to the authorities to prove that the cattle trade is in the interests of agriculture.

The restriction has been imposed to the selling and slaughter of cattle, including cow, bull, buffalo and camels. The Ministry of Environment and Forests has also banned sacrificing animals in religious interests. These are the guidelines issued by the Union Environment Ministry. The order is used on the basis of the law to prevent crimes against animals.

According to the new order, it insists not to sell cattle and their young ones and not to exhibit cattle in the market without the written consent of its owner. Along with the certificate, the documents to prove that selling the cattle is not for the slaughter. The order is that the cattle should not be sold in six months but should not be sacrificed for religious purposes. The control and sale of cattle outside the state

The order is that the cattle should not be sold again in six months and should not be sacrificed for religious purposes. The control and sale of cattle outside the state have also been imposed.