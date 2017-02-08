Beetroot juice superfood very rich in calcium, iron and Vitamin A.

New Delhi , Feb8:The beautiful and bright colour of beetroots can make any fall in love with it yet it is often ignored, perhaps because of its distinctive taste. If you’re not a fan, you should know that beetroot has been gaining amazing popularity as the new superfood around the world. It’s low in fat, full of powerful antioxidants, rich in Vitamin C, and helps in the absorption of iron. Need we say more? Both the leaves and the roots can be eaten. While the pink root is sweet, the dark green leaves are bitter but very rich in calcium, iron and Vitamin A.

Beetroots are best enjoyed are best enjoyed raw and uncooked as cooking may destroy most of its nutrients. You can add them in salads or easier just juice them up. Beetroots are one of the healthiest vegetables you can juice, undoubtedly. A glass of beetroot juice helps in getting you all the vitamins and minerals in concentrated form.

If your mixture is too thick you can add some water to balance the consistency. Don’t remove the pulp that’s where all your fiber is. Also, remember that plain beetroot juice may contain oxalic acid and therefore it good to blend it with other fruits or vegetables. This will also help in adding additional flavour and nutrition. For instance, beetroots and carrots make a lovely pair.

“A combination beetroot juice with carrots and amla is very healthy especially for those who have anaemia. It helps in raising you iron levels naturally,” says Delhi-based Nutritionist, Dr. Simran Saini. Other fruits that go well with the beetroot could be oranges and pineapple that add a nice tang while complementing the sweet flavour of beets or perhaps some papaya for depth and to add body to your drink.

Dr. Saini also suggests that it is best to have beetroot juice early morning or one hour before your breakfast. “Drink a 200 ml glass of beetroot juice every day to reap all its benefits. But drink it fresh else the nutritional value of the juice diminishes,” she adds.

If you’re not convinced, we’ll give you six incredible beetroot juice benefits of drinking this healthy drink every day.

1. Manages your blood pressure

Beetroot juice can help in temporarily lowering high blood pressure. Researchers have attributed this to the presence of nitrates in beets. The naturally occurring nitrates increase nitric oxide found in the blood vessels which allow more oxygen to flow to your brain, heart and muscles and thus, lowering high blood pressure.

2. Gives you glowing skin

If you’re healthy from within, it reflects on the outside. Beetroot juice acts a great blood purifier. Beetroots are also rich in Vitamin C which helps in clearing blemishes and evens out your skin tone while giving it a natural glow.

3. A great way to detox naturally

Beetroots are a unique source of betalains – a type of phytonutrient. These compounds are known to provide powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and detoxification properties. For long, beetroot has been known as the liver-protective food. It is a great liver cleanser and helps in flushing out all the toxins. With the help of compounds like methionine and glycine, it prevents fatty acids from building up and stimulates the liver cells.

4. Boosts energy and stamina

Beetroot juice helps in opening the blood vessels and thus increases the flow of oxygen throughout your body making you feel more energetic and active. This is probably why it’s best to have it early morning to wake up your sleepy organs. It has been often promoted as a great workout drink and good for athletes as it increase the flow of oxygen to the muscles preparing them for the stress ahead.

5. Good for digestion

Beetroot juice with its pulp is full of fiber which helps in regulative your digestive processes and also relieves constipation. A glass of beetroot juice is also a great home remedy for an upset stomach.

6. Lowers blood glucose

Though high in sugar, beetroot actually helps in regulating your blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that it does not lead to high glucose concentration in the blood. This simply means that the natural sugars in beetroot are released very slowly in the body and thus, prevents sudden spikes. In the form of the juice, it may actually help diabetics.